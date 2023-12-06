Crimean Partisans Uncover Headquarters Of Unidentified Russian Federation Military Unit

The occupiers use civilian cars and wear civilian clothes.

The partisans found the headquarters of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria (Crimea). It is located on the territory of an as yet unknown military unit of the invaders.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Atesh partisan movement.

“Partisans have been monitoring the work of the headquarters of an as yet unknown military unit in Yevpatoria for several weeks now,” the report says.

According to the underground, officers tried to use civilian cars, wear civilian clothes, and hide military communications equipment.

“Every day we record the placement of 2-3 cars with the black license plates of “particularly important” commanders and the chief of staff,” notes Atesh.

