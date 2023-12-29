Consequences of a strike on a residential building in Odessa: rescuers are evacuating residents, there is a threat of building collapse  

Odessa rescuers are evacuating the residents of the house where an enemy missile landed in the morning and clearing the rubble.

According to the State Emergency Service, there is a threat of the building collapsing, which complicates the work.

The fifth floor of the building was completely burned out, and several more floors were damaged.

All emergency services are on site to provide assistance to the victims.

Let us remind you that as a result of the invaders’ attack on our city, two people were killed and 15 more were injured, including two children.

Photo – Odessa Regional Administration, 11th Brigade of the National Guard named after. Mikhail Grushevsky

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

