An unknown object entered the sky of Poland from Ukraine: Duda convenes a meeting

This happened in the morning, according to the Polish Armed Forces.

An unidentified object entered Polish airspace on the morning of December 29 from Ukraine, causing its leader Andrzej Duda to convene an urgent meeting with the military .

The crossing of Polish airspace was reported by the command of the country’s Armed Forces on Twitter .

“In the morning, an unidentified airborne object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country’s air defense system,” the statement says.

The command added that in accordance with the current procedure, the operational commander of the armed forces “mobilized available forces and means.”

For its part, the Office of the President of Poland stated in X that Andrzej Duda is meeting today at 13:00 with the head of the Ministry of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Chief of the General Staff Wieslaw Kukula and the Commander of the Armed Forces Maciej Klisz about the situation.

As Jacek Horiszewski, a representative of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, commented, an unknown object was spotted in the vicinity of Zamosc.

“We are considering all versions and investigating them,” GAZETA.PL quotes .

According to Republika , the rocket fell in the village of Vozhuchin-Kukronya (Tomashevsky district).

