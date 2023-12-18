Biden confirmed that the next aid package to Ukraine will be the last

Yuri Kobzar23:34, 12/18/23

At least until Congress agrees to provide new funding.

The White House confirmed information previously disseminated in the media from the Pentagon that the next package of military assistance to Ukraine will be the last. At least until the US Congress approves a new aid program, which Republicans have been blocking since the beginning of autumn, reports CNN.

Speaking to reporters, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby admitted that Ukraine “still needs our help.” He confirmed the authenticity of a letter to Congress from Department of Defense Comptroller Mike McCord, who reported the complete depletion of funding for Ukraine – only one package remained.

“We are still planning another aid package for Ukraine later this month. However, when this is done, (…) we will no longer have replenishment authority, and we will need Congress to act without delay, as before,” he told reporters.

America ends military support for Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, Republicans in the US Congress blocked a bill on foreign assistance to allies totaling about 110 billion dollars, of which 61 billion should Ukraine would receive it as weapons.

American legislators have already expressed the belief that the adoption of this package will not take place before the end of this year.

Against this background, today the media, citing a government letter to Congress, reported that the United States will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance on December 30. And this is where the previously provided funding will end.

