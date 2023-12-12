Ben Hodges on Ukraine aid: “We, in the West, have failed”

Most analyses of the Ukrainian counteroffensive declare it a failure, with a good portion of them blaming Ukraine’s scattered focus. Retired lieutenant general of the US Armed Forces attributes the majority of the blame on the West’s reluctance to provide Ukraine with substantial enough support. More on this as well as on the state of the Russian army, the hazards the Russian artillery is facing, as well as why he thinks it is realistic for Ukraine to reclaim its territories in accordance with the 1991 agreements.

