Air raid alert in Ukraine: drones and ballistics are flying (map)

Veronica Prokhorenko 07:37, 12/29/23 - UNIAN

This is already the second alarm overnight for many areas.

There is renewed alarm in Kyiv due to a possible missile launch from the Russian Federation / photo ua.depositphotos.com

In many regions of Ukraine, air raid warnings are sounding for the second time overnight. The enemy launched Shahed drones across our territories since the night. There is also the threat of a ballistic strike.

Updated 07:36 Cruise missiles are moving from Cherkasy towards Vinnytsia region.

Updated 07:35 Dniepr – take shelter.

Updated 07:34 According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Pyotr Andryushchenko, an explosion with an epicenter in the Kalmius district was recorded in the city.

Updated 07:29 Kyiv for shelter!

Updated 07:25 Rockets in the Kirovograd region in the north-west direction!

Updated 07:22 There is a threat to the Kyiv region!

Updated 07:21 More missiles from the south in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi.

Updated 07:20 Movement of missiles from Poltava region in a westerly direction.

Updated 07:18 Rockets from the south in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi!

Updated 07:18 Missiles moving in the direction Poltava region – Kanev changed course to Vinnytsia region.

Updated 07:15 The missiles are moving towards Krivoy Rog.

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 9 Tu-95MS aircraft were recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region).

As of 06:33, cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft were recorded. They moved across the sky through the Poltava region, but the targets were constantly changing course.

Air raid alert in Ukraine due to missiles on the morning of December 29 / photo screenshot

According to the latest message from the Air Force (at 07:09), there is a threat to the city of Dnepr.

“A cruise missile through the Zaporozhye region to the Dniepr!” the message says.

