Air raid alert in Ukraine: drones and ballistics are flying (map)

Veronica Prokhorenko 07:37, 12/29/23 - UNIAN
This is already the second alarm overnight for many areas.
In many regions of Ukraine, air raid warnings are sounding for the second time overnight. The enemy launched Shahed drones across our territories since the night. There is also the threat of a ballistic strike.
Updated 07:36 Cruise missiles are moving from Cherkasy towards Vinnytsia region.
Updated 07:35 Dniepr – take shelter.
Updated 07:34 According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Pyotr Andryushchenko, an explosion with an epicenter in the Kalmius district was recorded in the city.
Updated 07:29 Kyiv for shelter!
Updated 07:25 Rockets in the Kirovograd region in the north-west direction!
Updated 07:22 There is a threat to the Kyiv region!
Updated 07:21 More missiles from the south in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi.
Updated 07:20 Movement of missiles from Poltava region in a westerly direction.
Updated 07:18 Rockets from the south in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi!
Updated 07:18 Missiles moving in the direction Poltava region – Kanev changed course to Vinnytsia region.
Updated 07:15 The missiles are moving towards Krivoy Rog.
According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 9 Tu-95MS aircraft were recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region).
As of 06:33, cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft were recorded. They moved across the sky through the Poltava region, but the targets were constantly changing course.
According to the latest message from the Air Force (at 07:09), there is a threat to the city of Dnepr.
“A cruise missile through the Zaporozhye region to the Dniepr!” the message says.
https://www.unian.net/war/v-ukraine-raketnaya-trevoga-letyat-drony-i-ballistika-karta-12496788.html
4 comments
ruzzian terrorists shot 120 rockets at Ukraine last year on December 29 too.
UPDATE:
Updated 08:20 Powerful explosions are heard in Lviv.
Updated 08:18 In the Podolsk region, a fire was recorded in the territory of warehouses. Preliminarily, there are wounded, the KMVA said. Emergency services are on the scene.
Updated 08:11 According to the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko, a warehouse is on fire in the Podolsk region. “All services are in place,” he added.
The KGVA also clarified that a fall of debris was recorded in the Podolsk and Svyatoshinsky districts of Kiev.
“Preliminarily, there is a fire in a residential multi-storey building. The information is being clarified,” they emphasize.
Updated 08:10 In Kiev, the fall of rocket debris is recorded. According to preliminary data from the head of the KGVA Sergei Popko, we are talking about the Svyatoshinsky district.
“There is a preliminary fall of debris in the Svyatoshinsky district of the capital. Information about possible damage is being clarified,” the message says.
Updated 08:08 One of the city’s shopping centers is on fire in Dnieper, Suspilny correspondents report .
Updated 08:04 The defense forces of southern Ukraine warned that not all targets have been shot down yet.
“Air defense forces are working everywhere! Stay in cover!” the message says.
Updated 08:01 Rockets from the direction of Lutsk are moving to the Lviv region!
Updated 08:00 The Kiev city administration confirmed that air defense is working.
Updated 07:55 Kiev is a rocket! Also another KR from Vinnytsia region towards Kyiv region.
Updated 07:54 According to Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko, air defense is operating in Kiev. They also write online that there are explosions.
Updated 07:50 Rockets through the Khmelnitsky region in the direction of Rivne! Suspilny’s correspondent reports that explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region.
Updated 07:48 Kiev – take shelter!
Looks like L’viv got hit hard with at least 2…………
We got a bit rattled by those detonations this morning. This is the usual end of year greeting from the gutter rat … or revenge for the recent ship sinking and the downing of those fighters.
I saw one video, early a.m. Kyiv, that showed a burning rocket hit the top of a high rise apartment complex. Good to hear from you Sir Facts.
God bless Ukraine……………….