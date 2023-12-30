A series of explosions sounded in Kharkov: the occupiers hit the city center

Irina Pogorelaya19:48, 12/30/23

It is now known that there is damage to civilian infrastructure. The national police reported several casualties.

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kharkov. CurrentlyEight victims are known.

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, the first sounds of explosions were heard at 18:59, and within 5 minutes there were several of them. “There are a series of explosions in Kharkov. At least five,” he said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the head of the Kharkov OVA Oleg Sinegubov called on citizens to stay in shelters. “Attention to residents of Kharkov and the region: stay in shelters. The occupiers are striking!” he said.

At the same time, at 19:10, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Gladkov, announced an attack on Ukrainian territory. “It’s loud in Belgorod – the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are working on the other side,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

And at 19:27 , Sinegubov reported that the invaders had delivered more than six blows.

“In particular, they hit the central part of the city of Kharkov. There is damage to civilian infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the hit sites,” he noted.

At 19:44 Terekhov reported that the arrival was recorded at a residential building in the city center. “Serious destruction, fire. Information about the victims is being clarified. There is also destruction of civilian infrastructure. More details later,” he emphasized.

At the same time, according to the press service of the National Police of Kharkov, at least four people were injured as a result of the attacks.

At 19:57 , Sinegubov reported that doctors were currently providing assistance to 8 victims, all of whom were hospitalized. “4 people are in average condition, 4 are in mild condition,” he clarified.

“The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Kharkov. There is damage to civilian infrastructure: a medical institution, apartment buildings, shops and other public places, transport. Exclusively civilian infrastructure! All services are working on the spot,” the head of the OVA reported on the situation.

