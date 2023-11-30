A powerful explosion occurred in Bryansk: it “flew” through the warehouse with “Shaheds”

Katerina Chernovol00:37, 30.11.23

Russian authorities did not comment on the incident.

A powerful explosion occurred in Bryansk , Russia . It “flew” into the warehouse with “Geran-2” attack drones, as “Shaheds” are called in Russia.

The Bryansk Messenger telegram channel writes about this . It is noted that the warehouse was allegedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

“In Bryansk at about 18:12, the Geran-2 drones arrived at the warehouse. Residents of the city heard explosions in the area of ​​the television center. The warehouse was previously attacked by Ukrainian drones. Details about the damage and casualties are being clarified,” the statement said.

