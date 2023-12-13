A Polish pro-Russian MP extinguished Hanukkah candles in the Sejm with a fire extinguisher (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:55, 12/12/23

He was removed from participation in the meeting.

A member of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party, Grzegorz Braun, extinguished a Jewish candlestick that was installed in the Sejm hall with a fire extinguisher. The corresponding videos were distributed online.

The scandal occurred during a meeting at which questions were asked to the new Prime Minister Donald Tusk. It had to be interrupted, writes Rzeczpospolita .

“In the premises of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland there can be no place for acts of racist, tribal, savage, Talmudic worship. As I understand, ignorance speaks for those present. You do not understand the content of this act, this message, which is innocently called Hanukkah. Racist motives are attributed to me here, whereas I am in the process of restoring a state of normalcy and balance here, putting an end to the acts of satanic, Talmudic rejoicing, because that is precisely the message of these holidays,” Brown was quoted as saying by Onet .

The Speaker of the Sejm, Shimon Golovnya, suspended him from participating in the meeting. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Adam Bodnar said that the politician’s actions can be qualified under three articles.

Reaction to the scandalous prank

Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yakov Livne has already commented on the scandal in the microblog X. He called Brown’s actions disgraceful.

“A member of the Polish parliament just did this. A few minutes after we celebrated Hanukkah there,” he added.

