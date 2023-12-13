Russia hit Kyiv: there were casualties and destruction (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya, Katerina Chernovol 05:13, 13.12.23

The sirens sounded after the explosions.

On the night of Wednesday, December 13, powerful explosions occurred in Kyiv . Subsequently, an air raid alert was announced in the capital and region.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns about the missile danger. Alarm has also been declared in the Chernihiv region.

Updated at 05:13: The water supply network was damaged in the Dnieper region. The rocket fragments fell on the roadway. Emergency crews are on the scene, the mayor said.

Updated at 04:55: According to updated information from doctors, there are now 34 casualties in the Dnieper district of the capital. Of these, 15 were hospitalized, including 2 children. 19 people received assistance on the spot.

Updated at 04:52: According to preliminary data, the Russian Federation hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles, the KGVA reported. At approximately 03:00 the invaders launched rockets, most likely from a north-eastern direction. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

Updated at 04:45: Acting Chairman of the Darnitsa regional administration Nikolai Kalashnik published photographs of the consequences of the shelling.

“Rescuers continue to work at the scene of liquidation of the consequences of the morning shelling, an ambulance is on duty, an investigative team is working. Residents of the houses have been evacuated, additional reconnaissance continues,” he wrote.

Updated at 04:35: Summarized information on the attack from Klitschko:

An apartment building in the Dnieper district was damaged. 15 residents were evacuated from it, including four children and two disabled people. Cars were also burning in the yard.

In the same area, a private house burned, and in a children’s hospital, glass was broken and the main entrance was damaged.

25 people were injured, 13 of them were hospitalized, and the rest were treated on the spot.

In the Desnyansky district, there was a fire from a rocket fragment that fell in an open area, and in Darnitsky, a fire occurred in a private house.

Updated at 04:05: The mayor said that there were already 12 victims. Five were hospitalized, the rest received medical care on the spot.

Updated at 04:00: In one of the children’s hospitals in the Dnieper region, windows were broken and the central entrance was damaged. No casualties so far.

Updated at 03:56: Klitschko reports seven casualties as a result of the attack. KGVA published a photo of a fire in the Darnytskyi district.

Updated at 03:52: The KGVA adds that in the Dnieper and Desnyansky districts, debris fell in open areas, as well as on roadways and residential buildings.

Updated at 03:50: 15 people have already been taken out of a burning house in the Dnieper region, four of them children. Rescue services are extinguishing the fire and evacuation continues.

Updated at 03:45: The number of victims in the Dnieper region has increased to five. Three people were hospitalized in city medical facilities, and two more were treated by doctors on the spot, the mayor reports. Meanwhile, in the Darnitsky district, a one-story residential building is on fire, emergency services have arrived on the scene.

Updated at 03:41: The air force announced that the threat had been lifted.

Updated at 03:40: Vitaliy Klitschko reports casualties in the Dnieper region. Two people were hospitalized and another elderly woman was treated at the scene.

He also writes about the fall of rocket debris and a fire in a private residential building in the Dnieper region. In Desnyanskoye, a rocket fragment is burning in an open area.

Meanwhile, the alarm was canceled in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:35: The KGVA adds that in the Dnieper district, debris damaged the facade of a high-rise building, and a fire broke out on the seventh floor balcony. Now the residents of the house are being evacuated. Four cars in the yard are also on fire.

Updated at 03:27: In the Desnyansky district, a fire broke out in the courtyard of an apartment building. The information is still being clarified; units of the State Emergency Service have left for the scene.

Updated at 03:25: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that after the air defense work on the left bank of the city there was a large fall of debris. In the Dnieper region, a fire previously broke out in an apartment building. Rescuers are on call.

“The air raid continues in Kyiv due to the threat of the use of missile weapons. Stay in shelters until lights out,” Kyiv residents were urged.

Updated at 03:23: In the Dniprovsky district, cars are burning in the courtyard of a residential building, emergency services have rushed to the scene, reports the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Russian strikes on Kyiv: latest news

As UNIAN reported, at about 04:00 on December 11, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv. Residents of the city woke up from loud sounds.

Subsequently, the Air Force reported that the invaders hit the Kyiv region with eight ballistic missiles . Ukrainian air defense shot down all targets.

