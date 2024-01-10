🇺🇦 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Jan 10, 2024

and 100 years later, my generation continue proving it.

🔔🎁 “Carol of the Bells” is our Christmas anthem, but it is more than just that.

It is a gift presented to the world by the Ukrainian nation in 1919, a time when it was not recognized and was oppressed by moscow.

It is the voice of suppressed Ukrainian nation.

While Ukrainian National Chapel was touring in Europe and the USA, the Author of Shchedryk, Mykola Leontovych was 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭 early in the morning of 23 January 1921 in the house of his parents.

🕊️ Please, share. It is the proof of the systematic suppression of Ukrainians.

