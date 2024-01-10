🇺🇦 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

My super power is being Ukrainian
and 100 years later, my generation continue proving it.
🔔🎁 “Carol of the Bells” is our Christmas anthem, but it is more than just that.
It is a gift presented to the world by the Ukrainian nation in 1919, a time when it was not recognized and was oppressed by moscow.
It is the voice of suppressed Ukrainian nation.
While Ukrainian National Chapel was touring in Europe and the USA, the Author of Shchedryk, Mykola Leontovych was 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭 early in the morning of 23 January 1921 in the house of his parents.
🕊️ Please, share. It is the proof of the systematic suppression of Ukrainians.
Watch Yana’s powerful video here. It’s one of her very best :
And finally, please watch a stunning and prophetic interview with Dzhokhar Dudayev back in 1995. It is only 1.5 minutes long:
Dzhokhar Dudayev: Ukraine will still clash with Russia:
Back in 1995, the first president of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria predicted a war in Ukraine:-
One comment
Mr Dudayev was murdered by Russia. Not by putler, but by the supposedly moderate Yeltsin.
Later, under putler, Russia invaded for the second time. This time they exterminated one third of the population and installed a psychotic puppet dictator on the lines of putler himself.
The second Chechnya war was a Holocaust and remains the business model for the rat fuhrer in Ukraine.