Israel receives weapons that were supposed to be sent to Ukraine – ambassador

Natalya Khadzhi, Ekaterina Prysiazhniuk17:05, 10.01.24

There are those in the world who believe that the war in Ukraine is over, noted the ambassador of our state to Turkey.

The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip influenced the assistance to Ukraine from Western countries with weapons. In addition, it harms the perception of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This opinion was expressed by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasily Bodnar in an interview with Turkish media. “The international media paid attention to this direction (the war between Israel and Hamas – Ed.), so there are those who believe that the war in Ukraine is over,” the diplomat said.

The ambassador noted that the weapons that are planned to be transferred to Ukraine are sent to Israel. And the factor influencing assistance to Ukraine is the internal political dynamics in Western countries., he cited the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, the position of the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, as well as the blocking of Ukrainian trucks on the border in Poland by farmers.

In addition, according to the ambassador, the Russian Federation believes that it is at war with the West and NATO, and not with Ukraine. Stressing that Kyiv is aware of the existence of various ideas in Western countries regarding assistance to Ukraine, the diplomat noted that it was for this reason that Ukraine began to increase its weapons production capacity.

