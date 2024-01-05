✊🏼 I AM BACK after 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐈𝐧.

YANA RUDENKO

Jan 5, 2024



It is their New Year’s present to me for creating a lot of content on their platform for their users

During the Soviet occupation, Ukrainians could be imprisoned simply for caroling during Christmas.

In the democratic West, attempts are made to silence me for advocating for the justice and safety in Europe.

🚫 Freedom of speech is being violated. 🚫

‘Today, bots are silencing 🇺🇦Ukrainians.

Tomorrow they could silence you.’

(Simple, truthful message from Marijn Markus)

LinkedIn Executive Escalations team claim it’s “𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭”, which is utter nonsense because

In the past two months, only one of my posts was blocked, with no chance for a second viewing (I disagree) Several Ukrainian voices (4: Volodymyr Kukharenko, Tatiana Yavorska, Yegor Shytikov) were banned simultaneously. Coincidence? I doubt it.

Ukrainians have no choice but to fight back 💔

Too many nations have a lot at stake.

🙏🏼 Please, consider making a contribution.

My classmate, Mykola, is asking for help. He and his dad are serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as medics in different military units. Mykola is serving in the 𝟏𝟒𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐞. His father, Vitaliy, is a medical service officer in the 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 “𝐀𝐳𝐨𝐯”. Unbelievable! To tears for me when I write about it…….

Both were simple civilians (🦷 dentists) on February 23, 2022.

🚗 They need 2 vehicles for medical evacuation. Around 4,820 euros for each vehicle.

✅ 2,410 euros are collected

❌ 7,230 euros are needed more

Any help is significant for us!

More info in comments

Please help us defend democracy, freedom, and a peaceful future in 🇪🇺 Europe.

FreedomOfSpeech #StandWithUkraine #Ukraine #Security

…….

Last time, we collected around 1,000 euros within ❤️ the best LinkedIn community for a new engine, the heart of the vehicle. However, after a technical inspection, the vehicle was found to be too damaged to repair.

Last post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_standwithukraine-military-charity-activity-7138899116192854016-EkJ1?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

🙏🏼 Consider making a contribution

My PayPal: yanarudenko1507@gmail.com

His PayPal: mykolashramenko@gmail.com

Mykola’s post:



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu_-t3qIjRg/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

…….

Comment from Marijn Markus:

Your ban count must be some kind of world record by now. That said, 4+ Ukrainians all being banned on the same day heavily indicates a concentrated effort by bots to mass-report and mass ban Ukrainians on LinkedIn. This is VERY scary. Today, bots can and are silencing Ukrainians. Tomorrow they could silence you. This is shameful and unbecoming of a ‘professional’ platform like LinkedIn.

Adviseur bij Ministerie van Binnenlandse zaken & Koninkrijksrelaties

Welcome back, indeed. Russia is an terrorist state and it must be said. I visited Bucha twice last year. The terrible attack by the Russian army must be named and condemned. I suggest that the editors of LinkedIn go there and make their own judgment instead of blocking people who mention crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...