Zelensky explained the reasons behind the opening of the Boryspil airport.

Dmitry Petrovsky20:14, 12/19/23

The President of Ukraine noted that the opening of the airport could be a powerful economic step

Possible future opening of the main airport of Ukraine “Borispol” during war is a serious issue, primarily related to the strengthening of air defense in Ukraine.

“Airport “Borispol” – it’s like the Black Sea, a very serious operation, I’ll tell you honestly. Opening of “Borispol” – this is a victory for Ukrainian air defense. This will indicate that Ukraine is winning very seriously. This is a powerful economic step as well,” President Vladimir Zelensky said during the final press conference.

He also noted that Ukraine asks this question to its foreign colleagues and assured that it knows what exactly needs to be done to open the airport.

“We are working on this idea,” Zelensky summed up.

What is known about the opening of Boryspil airport

On December 4, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, Mikhail Podolyak, reported that Ukraine will not open Boryspil until it sorts out the main problem. According to him, it is necessary for the intensity of air terror on the part of Russia to decrease.

“Preparation may be underway, it is already ongoing, including in Boryspil. But security issues must be resolved more comprehensively and more substantially. This is exactly what Ukraine is doing now,” said the adviser to the head of the OP.

In December, vacancies for ground staff appeared to work at the main airport of Ukraine “Borispol”. The corresponding vacancies appeared on the state website “Work and Recovery” and on specialized HR services.

December 19 from Boryspil International Airport passenger plane took off.

(C)UNIAN 2023

