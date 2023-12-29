Zaporozhye suffered from rockets: there were dead and a dozen wounded (photo)

Svetlana Makrinskaya, Veronica Prokhorenko11:53, 12/29/23

Russia targeted the territories of several enterprises in the city.

In the morning, Zaporozhye also suffered from a Russian missile attack . According to the head of the OVA, Yuri Malashko, the enemy launched a massive attack in the interval from 07:30 to 08:25.

Russia aimed warheads at the territories of several enterprises in the city. One rocket hit an open area, another hit a private house.

“The blast wave and debris damaged high-rise buildings in one of the districts of the regional center,” the official said .

According to preliminary data, as a result of the missile attack, one woman was killed and ten injured. There may still be people under the rubble of one of the buildings; emergency services are working at the impact sites.

Data regarding the places of “arrivals” are being clarified. It is known that Ukrainian air defense forces landed one Russian missile in the Zaporozhye region.

Updated at 11:47 am. Secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council Anatoly Kurtev reported that the body of another woman had been found at the scene of the shooting. This brings the death toll from the morning attack to two.

“Rescuers who are conducting a search and rescue operation at the scene of the shelling recovered the body of another woman from under the rubble of a private house,” he noted.

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

© photo Zaporozhye Military Administration

4 / 4

Also, according to his information, it is currently known that one of the local enterprises has been damaged. In addition, a private house was destroyed and windows were broken in 19 high-rise buildings, two educational institutions and a medical institution. About 20 garages, a gas station and a hotel building were damaged.

Updated at 11:52 am . Around noon, Malashko reported an increase in the death toll in Zaporozhye to four.

The first consequences of the morning missile strike by the Russian Federation

Now information about the destruction and casualties due to the Russian attack is being clarified. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, it is known that a shopping center and a maternity hospital were hit . According to the head of the OVA Lysak, five people were killed and almost a dozen were injured.

According to preliminary data, Kharkov was hit with S-300 missiles . One person was killed, a man approximately 35 years old, and 11 others were injured.

A residential building was also hit in Lvov . One person died, 15 were injured.

In Kiev, 2 dead and 18 wounded are known; the entrance to the Lukyanovskaya metro station was damaged .

According to preliminary data , that night the enemy used 158 air attack weapons against Ukraine: missiles of various types and attack UAVs. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 27 Shaheds and 87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...