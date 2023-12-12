Volodymyr Kukharenko

Helping translation companies to automate business and project management | ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕤 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔹𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕊𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕞

Ukraine

Dec 12, 2023

Our first lady says it straight. Western politicians are playing with our lives when discussing whether Ukraine deserves help. They are literally deciding if we should live or not.

This Monday night I woke up from explosions, Russians launched 7 ballistic rockets at my city, Kyiv. Had to move the children to a safer place, and this is the action we are doing almost automatically. Luckily, all rockets were all shot down, but each could kill dozens of people. Maybe it was me and my family who were saved this time thanks to the air defense system donated by the USA.

Every rocket, every tank, every bullet saves Ukrainian lives. Simply because it counters Russian rocket, tank or bullet, and may eliminate someone or something that kills Ukrainians. Without weapons, we will have to fight with pitchforks, knives and bare hands. But flesh can’t do much without steel, even a warrior spirit cannot overweight the technology, we are living in the world of physics, not magic. We have spirit, but we need steel.

I often see comments about the imperfection of our political elite as the grounds for not giving us weapons. Do such people really think that this problem is bigger than the impending genocide of millions of Ukrainians? I would like to ask those people to google and read about “Holodomor” (1933), “Executed Renaissance“ (the 1920s and early 1930s) to see how it was 100 years ago, and then google “Bucha massacre” pictures to understand what could happen now across all Ukraine if they get it.

To save you time, here is what will happen: first, the execution of all prominent Ukrainians, then the brainwashing of the new generation, then killing off those who still “deviate”, and finally marching to the West with a new conquest mission.

First 2 weeks of the war I was sleeping with a woodcutter axe under my bed, but understood very well that I won’t be able to protect my family if a Russian soldier with a gun came in. I remember screaming at my wife to take the kids and go, no matter what happened to me. Luckily, it all ended well.

I understand very well that with fewer weapons we will lose more people, and eventually it may come to my turn to take the gun instead of explaining the reality to anyone who does not understand. But you know, I had different plans for this life, and still have them. You know, business, family, exit strategy when I get older, and so on. All the stuff most of you are likely to think over. But now I am worrying about a law across the ocean. A law that won’t even burden an average taxpayer more than the cost of a cup of coffee per month if you analyze the numbers, but may potentially cost me life.

Every day weapons are delayed costing us the lives of our best people. Remember it when you make decisions.

