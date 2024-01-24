We walked more than 600 kilometers: details of the operation to destroy the TU-22M3 in Russia have been revealed

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya00:22, 01/24/24

The reconnaissance team was ambushed while returning to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In August 2023, a Ukrainian reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Russian Federation. They destroyed a Russian TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more.

This is reported in the “Gallery of Heroes” on the website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where information is posted about the Hero of Ukraine Oleg Babiy, who died while returning from this mission.

Thus, Babiy and his comrades covered more than 600 kilometers on foot through the territory of the Russian invaders. Deep in the rear, scouts destroyed a Russian TU-22M3 bomber and put two more out of action.

On August 30, returning to Ukrainian-controlled territory, the reconnaissance group was ambushed and entered into an unequal battle with the Russian occupiers. Colonel Babiy was mortally wounded while covering the retreat of his brothers-in-arms.

Oleg Babiy / photo GUR

What is known about the Hero:

From the first days of a full-scale war, the intelligence officer organized and carried out special operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. He is responsible for nine successful reconnaissance missions behind enemy lines, twelve special events to organize and support the resistance movement in the Eastern Front and in the rear, as well as the discovery of up to 70 important strategic objects of the invaders.

Thanks to the successful completion of tasks by Colonel Babiya’s group, it was possible to disorganize the logistics of the invaders, destroy important objects and elements of critical infrastructure.

For his heroic feat, he was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star. The man left behind a wife and two small children – the youngest daughter was only one year old at the time of her father’s death.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...