Volodymyr Bryn on LinkedIn

Volodymyr Bryn

Dec 3. 2023

In 2022 Ukrainian refugees after leaving their homes while escaping from the Russian terrorist army invasion into Ukraine, in Poland have contributed €2B in taxes, which is three times more than what the country spends on refugees. Similarly, in 2023, in the Czech Republic, the amount of taxes paid by Ukrainians is also more than the amount of aid received. This is in addition to rent, households, food, and other necessities that have been bought daily for a 2-year long period.

#UkrainianRefugees #TaxContributions #EU

