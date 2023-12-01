Vitaliy Klitschko: Podolsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing is already open for passenger transport

Grigory Bondar17:53, 01.12.23

Today, the Podolsko-Voskresensky Bridge is open for passenger and special transport traffic. This is an important first step towards the launch of the metro to Troyeshchyna. This was announced by the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko.

“Today, to ensure the life of the city during martial law, we have opened the movement of special transport, emergency vehicles and bus service for passengers from the left bank to the right bank via the Podolsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing. In particular, at the first stage, bus route No. 111 in the direction will operate here.” Metro station “Ukrainian Heroes Square” – metro station “Levoberezhnaya”. A few years ago, we planned and promised to ensure the movement of passenger vehicles as the first stage of launch. And today it finally happened! To all skeptics and those who tried to block work at the site, I will say one thing: now look for other reasons for your manipulations,” said Vitali Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that the Podolsko-Voskresensky bridge is the largest transport infrastructure facility in Kyiv and Ukraine. Its length is more than 10 km. It is very important for the life and defense of the city, so construction will continue.

“The next stage is that the Department of Transport Infrastructure will carry out a set of works to provide access to O. Balzaka Street (this work is already underway). It will also carry out repairs to Central Sadovaya Street, including the arrangement of a drainage network. We plan to complete both the passage to Balzaka Street and the repair of Central Sadovaya in next year,” the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

And the final stage of construction of the bridge, according to Klitschko, will be the launch of the metro to Troyeshchyna.

“The launch of vehicular traffic is the first step towards the next super-important stage for city residents – the metro to Troeshchina. And some of its stations already exist. They are located on the lower tier of the arched bridge. And then the metro should go underground. And we will also intensify work on the construction of tunnels “, emphasized Vitali Klitschko.

He said that today preparatory work is underway to construct a tunnel under the railway tracks, the installation of metal structures of spans from Central Sadovaya towards the railway is underway, retaining walls are being built and an external lighting network is being installed.

