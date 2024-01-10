Jan 09, 2024

A Russian tank hit by an anti-tank missile is seen in a field on December 22, 2022, in Izyum, Ukraine. On Monday, Ukraine’s military shared a video showing a paratrooper taking out four Russian armored vehicles in the Donetsk region.PIERRE CROM/GETTY IMAGES

A video posted Monday to social media by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) showed a Ukrainian paratrooper taking out four Russian armored vehicles in a single attack.

In the Facebook post, the AFU’s 79th Tavria Separate Airborne Assault Brigade said five Russian armored vehicles recently attempted to break through the defense formation of paratroopers serving with the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group in the Donetsk region. In response, Ukraine’s troops “opposed the daring enemy onslaught with courage and high military skill,” including the anti-tank gunner who attacked the four Russian vehicles.

“In this battle, the anti-tank gunner of one of the units of the brigade-—junior Sergeant Andrii G—was especially distinguished,” said the AFU’s post, which included a video of the paratrooper’s assault on the Russian vehicles. “With well-hit shots from the Javelin anti-tank missile system, he destroyed four armored vehicles, disrupting the enemy’s attack.”

American-made Javelin systems, a portable anti-tank missile system, were first provided to Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded the country in February 2022. In the video shared by the AFU, the Russian vehicles are seen smoking and in flames after being targeted by Andrii G. Kyiv’s military said that the vehicles were “left burning in the field” and that “most of the enemy infantrymen were destroyed” in the attack.

https://www.newsweek.com/video-shows-ukrainian-soldier-single-handedly-destroy-four-russian-vehicles-1859248

