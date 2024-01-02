Via webcams on YouTube: Russia watched the work of air defense in Kyiv today, – SBU

Lesya Leshchenko17:19, 02.01.24

This data was used to adjust the impacts.

During the Russian missile attack on Kiev on January 2, web cameras “exposed” the work of air defense: the enemy used them to adjust attacks on the critical infrastructure of the capital.

The Ukrainian Security Service, “hot on the heels,” established addresses and dismantled devices used by the enemy. We are talking about two robotic online surveillance cameras that Russian intelligence services managed to hack to spy on the Defense Forces in the capital.

According to SBU cyber specialists, one of the devices was located on the balcony of an apartment building and was used by local condominiums to monitor the local area. However, as a result of hacking, the aggressor gained remote access to control this webcam. Having penetrated its settings, the Russian intelligence services changed the viewing angle and connected it to the YouTube streaming platform.

“In this way, the occupiers covertly recorded all visual information within the operating range of the camera. Another external surveillance device was blocked in one of the residential complexes in Kiev. Residents used it to monitor the local parking lot. SBU cyber specialists established that the enemy remotely controlled this webcam for covert recording adjacent territory, including critical infrastructure facilities,” the message says.

According to available information, with the help of these cameras the aggressor collected data to prepare and adjust attacks on Kyiv. Based on all the exposed facts, comprehensive measures are ongoing to neutralize new attempts by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities through online cameras.

