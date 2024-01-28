US-Greece deal: experts named weapons that could be transferred to Ukraine

Yuri Kobzar19:01, 01/28/24

So far, the United States is only encouraging Greece to share weapons without specific commitments.

The United States suggested that Greece arrange “circular deliveries.” The Pentagon is transferring a certain amount of American military equipment to the Greeks, and Greece will give Ukraine old equipment from its arsenals. Defense Express analyzed which weapons Ukraine could receive under this scheme.

Analysts note that in the context of the Greek army, a large number of Soviet air defense systems are often mentioned. But in reality there are not so many of them – only 25 Tor-M1 air defense systems, 38 Osa-M systems and 12 S-300PMU1. In addition, Greece has as many as 523 units of ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns – a rather old and primitive weapon.

In addition, Greece urgently needs air defense systems in the confrontation with Turkey – to cover numerous islands in the sea, including the allied island state of Cyprus. Therefore, analysts consider it unlikely that the Greeks will agree to give anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

It’s a different matter with artillery and armored vehicles. In total, Greece has more than 1.2 thousand tanks, of which approximately 500 are old German Leopard 1s. As for artillery, the Greek ground forces have as many as 3.5 thousand artillery systems, of which 2.3 thousand are mortars of 81 mm and 107 mm caliber.

In particular, the Greeks have 418 M109 self-propelled guns of various modifications, 24 units of PzH 2000 and even 145 units of M110A2 self-propelled guns of 203 mm caliber. From towed artillery – in particular 214 M101 howitzers of 105-mm caliber, which were previously transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for rocket artillery – 36 M270 and as many as 108 Czech RM-70 MLRS, which are also in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What exactly Ukraine can get from this arsenal will probably still be the subject of discussions between the United States and Washington, analysts note and warn against useless attempts to guess the nomenclature and volumes of supplies.

