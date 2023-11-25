Bill B.

Update from Ukraine: Denys Davydov (video w/ad)

11/25/2023

ruzzian Military Base is on Fire | The Kerch Bridge is Doomed!

Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog

  1. Again he thanks Serbia for sending munitions to Ukraine.
    I don’t get what’s going on; are they playing both sides or switching?

  2. I don’t think that the chinks are confident enough in mafia land’s hold on the Crimea to risk countless billions for this tunnel. Unless, they have a plan that involves Ukraine’s eventual success in retaking the peninsula. The chinks think differently than we do. The mafia gang in the kremlin don’t seem to know this.

