November 25, 2023November 25, 2023 Bill B. Update from Ukraine: Denys Davydov (video w/ad) 11/25/2023 ruzzian Military Base is on Fire | The Kerch Bridge is Doomed! Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog
3 comments
Again he thanks Serbia for sending munitions to Ukraine.
I don’t get what’s going on; are they playing both sides or switching?
Not sure what their angle is…but praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.🙏
I don’t think that the chinks are confident enough in mafia land’s hold on the Crimea to risk countless billions for this tunnel. Unless, they have a plan that involves Ukraine’s eventual success in retaking the peninsula. The chinks think differently than we do. The mafia gang in the kremlin don’t seem to know this.