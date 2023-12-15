Yuri Kobzar19:37, 12/15/23

The folder also included sources from where the CIA receives information about the Kremlin’s actions.

In the last days of the presidency of Donald Trump a folder with classified materials about Russia disappeared from the White House. It contained highly classified information related to Russian interference in the 2016 American elections, writes CNN, citing sources.

According to the channel, US intelligence officials fear that the leak could have revealed some of the most closely guarded secrets of the US and its allies. The folder contained, among other things, raw intelligence information about Russian agents and the sources of this information.

For example, the missing documents contained information about how US authorities realized that Vladimir Putin was trying to help Trump win the 2016 election.

The information was so secret that congressmen and their aides with security clearances could only view the files at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. At the same time, the notes that they made while studying these documents could not be taken with them; they were also kept in Langley, in a safe.

The folder was last seen at the White House during Trump’s final days as president. The former president ordered her to be taken there to declassify some of the documents related to the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the elections. Under the supervision of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the folder was scrutinized by Republican aides with security clearance.

The day before leaving the presidency, Trump issued an order to declassify most of the contents of the folder. The White House created several copies of a redacted version of the folder, which were intended to be distributed to congressional Republicans and right-wing journalists. Copies were sent to the recipients, but were quickly withdrawn after White House lawyers concluded that more serious redaction of the documents was needed.

As a result, the documents from this folder were never published, despite Trump’s declassification order. Censored copies were sent to the National Archives.

It is noted that the secret folder was not among the other secret documents that Trump stole to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which became known last year.

Putin helped Trump in the 2016 election

In 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller completedinvestigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign, proving the very fact that Moscow tried to influence elections. But investigators have found no evidence that Trump or his aides colluded with Russia to win the election.

At the same time, Trump aides tried to promote the idea that it was Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 Ukrainian elections, and not Russia at all.

