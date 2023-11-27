Ukrainian soldiers show how they fire at Russian troops in snowy Serebryanka forests: video

26 november, 2023

Soldiers serving with the Volyn Territorial Defense brigade in the snowy Serebryanka forests, Luhansk region, eliminate Russian soldiers with a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their page, Espreso reports.

Soldiers of the Kamin-Kashyrskyi Battalion of the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade are destroying Russian occupiers in the snowy Serebryanka forestry, Luhansk region, using an SPG-9 Kopyo mounted anti-tank grenade launcher.

“The Volyn Territorial Defense fighters have enough zeal to beat the enemy until the Ukrainian land is completely liberated from the savage orcs,” the post says.

https://t.me/Volyn100obrTrO/1042

https://global.espreso.tv/ukrainian-soldiers-show-how-they-eliminate-russian-troops-in-snowy-serebryanka-forests-video

Like this: Like Loading...