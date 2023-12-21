Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russians with New Weapons Near Bakhmut (Video)

December 19, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the invaders near the village of Kurdyumivka in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region with the help of flamethrowers.

Ukrainian defenders published a video of their work on the front line online.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are armed with RPV-16 infantry rocket launchers. This is one of the new developments of Ukraine, which was first publicly demonstrated in 2017.

The flamethrower is highly effective thanks to a special thermobaric warhead, also known as a high-explosion munition. The Ukrainian flamethrower was developed and manufactured by the State Research Institute of Chemical Products in Shostka.

When the RPV-16 warhead detonates, it sprays an aerosol cloud with a diameter of 7–8 meters, which after 0.2 seconds detonates and forms a fiery zone of damage with a volume of 120 square meters. m., with a temperature of 2500°C and excess pressure.

In terms of combat power, a shot from the RPV-16 is equivalent to a 122-mm artillery projectile. This weapon is effective against defensive cover, points of fire, lightly armored vehicles, and enemy manpower. The warhead additionally has a fragmentation effect.

The range of sighting fire is up to 600 m when using a standard dioptric sight. The weight of the flamethrower, together with the warhead, is 11 kg.

It will be recalled that recently the soldiers of the company of the shock anti-aircraft missile company “Achilles” of the 92nd OSHbr with the help of FPV drones repelled the Russian offensive in the direction of Bakhmut. Two units of enemy armored vehicles and Russian manpower were destroyed.

