Ukrainian SOF, SSU, and marines destroyed TOS-1A Solntsepyok on the left bank of the Kherson region

Operators of the Special Operations Forces, operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, and marines of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy discovered and destroyed TOS-1A Solntsepyok.

The press service of the SOF reported on this.

It is reported that the enemy used a heavy flamethrower system for the daily fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops at the bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The enemy heavy flamethrower system was destroyed with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is not reported.

Militarnyi has repeatedly reported on the destruction of rather small numbers of Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

For example, on November 4, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine’s special forces had destroyed a Russian Terminator armored fighting vehicle and a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.

FPV kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles were used to destroy enemy equipment, dropping ammunition on the Russian soldiers.

Previously, on October 30, the Security Service of Ukraine reported the destruction of TOS-1A in the Avdiyivka sector.

On October 20, the 59th Brigade destroyed another Solntsepek near Avdiyivka in the area of Pisky. An FPV drone with a cumulative warhead was also used to hit a moving target.

Destruction of the Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, October 30, 2023



A total of 10 systems were documented destroyed during the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. According to some reports, as of 2022, the Russians had about 45 systems.

The Russians also use a wheeled version of the TOS-2 Tosochka system.

The launcher is based on the Ural-63706 6×6 truck. Unlike TOS-1 and TOS-1A, which use tracked chassis of T-72 or T-90 tanks, respectively.

