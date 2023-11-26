Ukrainian forces kill 1070 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours

26 NOVEMBER 2023

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders have killed 1,070 Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 324,830 (+1,070) military personnel;

5,513 (+11) tanks;

10,279 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

7,874 (+23) artillery systems;

907 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

597 (+1) air defence systems;

323 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

5,901 (+93) tactical UAVs;

1,565 (+0) cruise missiles;

22 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

10,288 (+29) vehicles and tankers;

1,113 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

