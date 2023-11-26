Ukrainian forces kill 1070 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours

26 NOVEMBER 2023
The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders have killed 1,070 Russian troops over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 324,830 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 5,513 (+11) tanks;
- 10,279 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 7,874 (+23) artillery systems;
- 907 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 597 (+1) air defence systems;
- 323 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 5,901 (+93) tactical UAVs;
- 1,565 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 22 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 10,288 (+29) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,113 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!
5 comments
It seems that killing around a thousand roaches a day is the norm lately. That’s why it’s such an advantage for the Ukrainians when the cockroaches do the attacking. But, destroying their equipment is perhaps even more important. They don’t care about their meat puppets, they do care about their materiel, though.
I’m curious if there is a number of dead orcs per day that would finally have the hoarde regret and withdraw from our land? Is there such a number or are they all brain dead, which is my suspicion.
Don’t know that they will ever show regret, but goal is to make it so bloody devastating for the orcs that they no longer are able to maintain a presence on sovereign Ukrainian soil.
It would suffice to demolish their logistic infrastructure and supply depots. The rest of the roach army would simply collapse. No army has ever managed to fight for long when the supplies failed to arrive.
I substantiate your suspicion.