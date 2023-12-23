Ukrainian factories are ready to provide ammunition for a million drones, – Ministry of Strategy and Industry

Kateryna Girnyk13:01, 23.12.23

Kamyshin noted that ammunition for drones should be produced in factory conditions, not in trenches.

Ukrainian factories are ready to produce ammunition for drones. This was announced by the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s statement about the production of one million drones in 2024.

“Regarding drone ammunition, we have the capacity for their production. Deregulation in this segment has given rise to many new manufacturers. We now have more than 50 manufacturers of drone ammunition, both public and private, capable of producing ammunition weighing from 300g to 10 kg, of different types,” said the head of the department Oleksandr Kamyshin.

According to him, the new team of the Ministry of Defense is now actively testing new products and quickly putting ammunition for drones into service, and systematic contracting has begun.

“Ammunition for drones should be produced in factory conditions, not in trenches. And the factories are ready for this,” Kamyshin emphasized.

A million drones for the Armed Forces

During a press conference on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an ambitious goal for the production of drones, saying that in 2024, Ukraine will produce one million FPV drones .

In turn, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, said that next year Ukraine will produce not only one million FPV drones , but also thousands of strike drones with a significantly greater range.

