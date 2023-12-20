Ukrainian defenders destroyed three “Hurricanes” that fired at Kherson yesterday – Humenyuk

Oleg Davigora22:28, 20.12.23

The Armed Forces are trying to destroy the enemy’s technical potential as much as possible.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed three “Uragan” MLRS, with which the Russian occupiers fired at the city of Kherson yesterday, December 19 . Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, told about this on the air of the national telethon.

“We are trying to destroy the enemy’s technical potential as much as possible: equipment, weapons, ammunition, warehouses, storage points, everything that they are directing along the right bank. In particular, three Uragan installations that were moving around Kherson yesterday were destroyed,” she said she.

Russian shelling of Kherson – details

9 people, including 4 children, were injured during a massive enemy attack in Kherson on December 19. Two women and their daughters, aged 2, 4 and 9, had to be hospitalized. Another girl remained at home after receiving medical help. Residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, critical infrastructure, post office were damaged. And later it became known that due to a direct hit and a fire, the humanitarian warehouse of the Ukrainian “Red Cross” was completely destroyed – the supplies of aid for the civilians of the Kherson region that were stored there were completely destroyed.

