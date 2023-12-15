Ukrainian army destroys 1,300 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks, 10 cruise missiles overnight – General Staff

December 14, 2023

Ukrainian troops repelled 57 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector over the last day, destroying 1,300 soldiers and 10 tanks.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported this on December 14.

The total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to December 14, 2023, amounted to:

personnel – about 342,800 (+1,300)

tanks ‒ 5,692 (+10)

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,616 (+22)

artillery systems – 8,088 (+12)

MLRS – 920 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 605

aircraft – 324

helicopters – 324

UAV operational-tactical level – 6,206 (+33)

cruise missiles ‒ 1,606 (+10)

warships/boats ‒ 22

submarines – 1

vehicles and tank trucks – 10,675 (+13)

special equipment ‒ 1,185 (+9).

Over the last day, 120 combat engagements took place at the front, and Ukrainian forces repelled 57 attacks in the Avdiivka sector

The General Staff reports.

Near the state Ukrainian border with Belarus, the operational situation has not changed.

In the northeastern border area, the Russian army maintains a military presence, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 2 Russian assaults.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops fended off 6 Russian attacks in the Donetsk region. In turn, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and are consolidating their positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invading Russian troops. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 29 attacks in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are deterring the Russian military in the Donetsk region, repelling 19 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the Russian army did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 Russian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading troops, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, inflicting fire on the enemy’s rear.

Russian army launched 17 missile strikes, 36 airstrikes against Ukraine

Over the past day, 120 combat engagements took place. In total, the Russian troops launched 17 missile strikes, 36 airstrikes, and 74 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at the Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas.

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 31 of 32 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified.

In addition, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All drones were destroyed.

Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region were hit by air strikes. More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Defense Forces destroyed 5 Russian concentration areas and a munitions depot

Over the past day, the Defense Forces aviation struck 5 of the invading Russian troops’ military positions.

Missile troops struck a command center, 5 manpower concentration areas, as well as a munitions depot.

On December 13, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, denied Russian claims that Marinka had been captured.

https://global.espreso.tv/ukrainian-army-destroys-1300-russian-soldiers-10-tanks-10-cruise-missiles-overnight-general-staff

Like this: Like Loading...