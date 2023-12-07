Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters liquidated another 1,120 invaders and burned 18 enemy tanks

7.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The defenders of Ukraine, during the battles at the front December 6, liquidated 1,120 Russian invaders. Thus, the total number of manpower neutralized on Ukrainian soil reached 336,230.

Our soldiers added another 131 units of destroyed equipment and weapons to the list of enemy losses. Data about this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was established that the day before the Defense Forces destroyed 26 armored combat vehicles (a total of 10,482), 21 artillery systems (8045),18 tanks (5618) of the Russian army.

In addition, the defenders shot down 33 drones of the operational-tactical level (all 6116) and a cruise missile (1571). Also turned into scrap29 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (10,561 in total) and three special equipment (1156) invaders.

The number of burned enemy MLRS (919), air defense systems (605), airplanes and helicopters (324 each), ships/boats (22) and submarines (one) remained unchanged.

According to the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers destroyed a Russian transport helicopter in the Liman direction. The enemy vehicle, which was standing on the ground, was hit with HIMARS, the operation of which was corrected using a UAV.

As OBOZ.UA reported, soldiers of the TsSO unit “A” SBU “White Wolf” during November, dozens of units of equipment of the occupiers were liquidated. The list of destroyed items includes tanks, armored vehicles, air defense systems, guns and more.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/bojtsyi-vsu-likvidirovali-esche-okkupantov-i-sozhgli-tankov-vraga.htm?_gl=174vvwk_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMTkzMDAzOC40Ni4wLjE3MDE5MzAwMzguNjAuMC4w

Like this: Like Loading...