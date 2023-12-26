Ukrainian Armed Forces expand bridgehead in Kherson region — General Staff

26 december, 2023

Over December 25, 98 combat clashes took place in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated at least 1,010 Russian soldiers, 22 tanks and a ship.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff shared their regular report, as below.

The total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2023, amounted to:

personnel – about 354,960 (+1,010 per day)

tanks ‒ 5,899 (+22)

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,956 (+37)

artillery systems – 8,366 (+19)

MLRS – 934

air defense systems ‒ 614 (+1)

aircraft – 329

helicopters – 324

UAV operational-tactical level – 6,458 (+22)

cruise missiles ‒ 1,618 (+1)

warships/boats ‒ 23 (+1)

submarines – 1

vehicles and tank trucks – 11,109 (+34)

special equipment ‒ 1,239 (+5)

Russian attacks

A total of 98 combat clashes took place over the last day.

Russian troops launched 1 missile and 42 air strikes, and 56 MLRS attacks at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

Nine settlements suffered air strikes. Russian troops attacked about 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with artillery.

Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Frontline update

Near the state Ukrainian border with Russia and Belarus, the operational situation has not changed.

In the northeastern border area, the Russian army maintains a military presence, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. There, Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian defense without success.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces beat back 29 Russian attacks near Serebryanske forestry, Luhansk region, and Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine continues to hold back the Russian invading forces, who keep trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukraine’s soldiers are steadily holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops. Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully fended off 27 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back Russian troops near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. They rebuffed 6 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 3 attacks by Russian troops near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repulsed attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are expanding the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, Russian troops try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, Russian forces made 12 unsuccessful assaults and retreated after being repulsed.

Attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian positions

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces. They are depleting Russian troops along the entire front line.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck 4 concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian missile troops hit 4 concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

On the night of December 26, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 19 Shahed attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Crimea. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 drones.

