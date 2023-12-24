Ukraine’s Security Service on Mamai naval drone: Fastest object in Black Sea – photo

24 DECEMBER 2023

Besides using the Sea Baby unscrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Security Service now also deploys another naval drone, the Mamai.

Source: a television programme by 1+1 on the air of the national 24/7 newscast; press service of Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to Ukrainska Pravda

A Mamai USV. Photo: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: As noted in the programme, the existence of SSU’s Mamai USV was not known by any mass media in the world.

As of today, Mamai is the fastest object in the Black Sea, as it can reach speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

At the same time, it was the Sea Baby USV that targeted the Crimean bridge on 17 July.

Sea Baby. Photo: press service of Security Service of Ukraine

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said that it was the task set by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut the arteries of Russia’s logistics. “This is a completely legitimate goal for us,” said Maliuk.

In addition to being a kamikaze drone, Sea Baby is a modular platform that can hold different kinds of remote-controlled weapons.

Sea Baby. Photo: press service of Security Service of Ukraine

“This is not just a sea drone, this is a multi-purpose platform, which today is very, very successfully used, and not only in relation to the Crimean bridge,” Maliuk said.

“We have actually changed our philosophy, the very approach in naval operations. The production is located in Ukraine at one of the underground plants,” he said.

The press service of Security Service of Ukraine in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda recalled that in October 2022, they used naval drones to attack Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay. Then four military vessels were damaged, including the Admiral Makarov frigate. And this year, the service’s USVs hit the Samum and Pavel Derzhavin missile carriers, the SIG tanker, the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship, and also damaged the large rescue tug Nikolay Mura and the latest reconnaissance and hydrographic ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

