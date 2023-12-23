onlyfactsplease

Ukraine’s Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroy 17 tanks and 3 aircraft

23 DECEMBER 2023

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1,040 Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours. A total of 352,390 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Russian aggression.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 352,390 (+1,040) military personnel
  • 5,854 (+17) tanks
  • 10,871 (+28) armoured combat vehicles
  • 8,286 (+36) artillery systems
  • 932 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 611 (+0) air defence systems
  • 327 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 6,384 (+19) tactical UAVs
  • 1,613 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 22 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 10,995 (+51) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,223 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment. 

