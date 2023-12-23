Ukraine’s Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroy 17 tanks and 3 aircraft

23 DECEMBER 2023
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1,040 Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours. A total of 352,390 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Russian aggression.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 352,390 (+1,040) military personnel
- 5,854 (+17) tanks
- 10,871 (+28) armoured combat vehicles
- 8,286 (+36) artillery systems
- 932 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 611 (+0) air defence systems
- 327 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 6,384 (+19) tactical UAVs
- 1,613 (+0) cruise missiles
- 22 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 10,995 (+51) vehicles and tankers
- 1,223 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
