Ukraine’s Armed Forces have effective long-range weapons – Defense Express

22 january, 2024

Defense Express development director Valerii Riabykh says that the war is entering a different stage of combat operations

He said this on Espreso TV.

“A series of long-range strikes on infrastructure facilities near St. Petersburg indicates that the Ukrainian forces have effective long-range weapons at their disposal. One should note that the distance to the target in a straight line is between 700 and 900 km. In order to bypass Russian air defense nodes and various dangerous directions, such a trajectory should be about 1,200 km,” explained Riabykh.

According to the military expert, Ukraine already has long-range weapons that can bypass air defense systems and hit Russian targets.

“Namely, energy infrastructure facilities used by the enemy to provide the invading forces with fuel and lubricants. To carry out economic activities to escalate the aggressive war against Ukraine. We are already at another stage of the war. Russians who adore Putin can already observe the results of his policy directly from their windows, far from the front line,” emphasized Riabykh.

On the night of January 20-21, the Russian Defense Ministry announced an attack by Ukrainian UAVs on three regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Tula, Oryol, and Smolensk. A terminal of the Novatek gas company caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, and Ukrainian intelligence services confirmed an attack on a military plant in Tula that produces Pantsir-S and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems.

A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that Russian air defense is poorly covering the Leningrad region, especially against attacks from the south, because it is not set up to repel attacks from Ukraine.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-ukraines-armed-forces-have-effective-long-range-weapons-defense-express

