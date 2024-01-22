Ukraine will close its borders to all Russian transport for 50 years: draft sanctions

Arthur Kryzhny20:14, 01/22/24

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft of multi-year sanctions against the Russian transport sector.

At a meeting on January 19, the Cabinet of Ministers approved proposals for new sectoral sanctions against Russia. They provide for a 50-year ban on almost any transport links with Russia, the order says .

The draft sanctions provide for:

a ban on direct air traffic, including the use of Ukrainian airspace, for all aircraft owned or operated by Russian companies or other companies with Russian owners;

ban on the entry of cars registered in Russia;

prohibition of entry into the customs territory of Ukraine in all customs regimes of Russian cars or locomotives;

a ban on the passage through the internal waters of Ukraine of all Russian vessels and other vessels that entered occupied Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine will not recognize seafarers’ documents issued by Russia in the occupied territories and will prohibit Russian citizens from working on Ukrainian ships.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...