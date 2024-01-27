27 january, 2024

The situation in 2024 will move to a completely different level. A system of alliances will be built, and political, military and economic decisions will be made thereafter

Mirosław Czech, a public figure, historian, journalist, member of the Polish Sejm of the second and third terms, said this in an interview with Antin Borkovskiy, host Espreso TV channel.

“Ukraine will indeed be provided with all the means to defeat Russia. Also, Ukraine has strengthened its own forces so much that it could withstand for a hundred years if someone in Russia thinks of attacking Ukraine or other countries,” he said.

Today, Colonel Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman, said that the partners are ready to hand over F-16s to Ukraine. Nothing has changed since this conversation, the Polish politician said.

“The Dutch, Danish and Norwegian F-16s are ready to be handed over to Ukraine. But we do not have the infrastructure to receive and maintain them. It’s the same with the Leopards. “The Leopards have been delivered, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that in 2024 Germany will train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers and deliver 80 Leopards. The problem is where to repair them and where to get spare parts. It may seem absurd, but in fact Europe disarmed after the end of the Cold War, and the military-industrial complex did the same – they dripped a little for export, but they are not ready to help their own forces and to help during such a terrible war as the Russian-Ukrainian war,” said Czech.

Nevertheless, according to him, the situation in 2024 is moving to a completely different level.

“A completely different configuration is emerging. Trump will be president, or not – at this moment, it matters absolutely less, because the system is working, the states are working, and their armed forces and military-industrial complex are working,” Czech said.

The 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on January 23. The participants discussed important types of weapons for Ukraine, further military assistance, and long-term support for the country

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-ukraine-will-be-provided-with-all-means-to-win-war-in-2024-polish-politician

