Ukraine will be protected in winter by several new Patriot systems, – Zelensky

According to him, we are becoming more powerful every month.

Several new air defense systems Patriot will arrive in Ukraine this winter.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, President Vladimir Zelensky stated this during the final press conference.

“I would like to acknowledge our Ukrainian air defense partners and my team for what is happening with the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense. It is important. This winter is very important,” said the head of state.

“I had a serious business trip with my team. Several, I won’t say the number, several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our state in winter. This is a very important result. He promised not to say the number until they defend him,” Zelensky noted.

