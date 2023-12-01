Ukraine to increase production of weapons and ammunition several times in 2024

30 NOVEMBER 2023

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, will increase the production of missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment several times next year.

Source: Ministry of Defence on Telegram, referring to Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Minister of Defence

Details: As the report states, the main focus will be on the production of air defence systems, from conventional man-portable air defence systems to air defence systems with a range of more than 100 kilometres (such as the Coral air defence system).

According to Havryliuk, the approved budget for 2024 provides about UAH 175 billion (USD 4.8 billion) for the purchase of missiles and ammunition.

Background: Ukroboronprom announced at the beginning of November that it would increase its production of weapons by 60% over the previous year.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/30/7431133/

