December 21, 2023
By RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Ukrainian lawmakers on December 21 approved in a second and final reading a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The bill would create a national medical marijuana program to provide access to patients with conditions such as cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from war. The National Security and Defense Council and the Veterans Ministry have supported the move. The legislation will take effect in six months.
https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-legalizes-medical-marijuana/32741801.html
I’m not in favor of recreational use, but studies have shown promising results for medical use in PTSD, Cancer patients, as well as with those suffering from epilepsy. I wish Ukrainians much success with their implementation of this program.