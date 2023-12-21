December 21, 2023

By RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service

Ukrainian lawmakers on December 21 approved in a second and final reading a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The bill would create a national medical marijuana program to provide access to patients with conditions such as cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from war. The National Security and Defense Council and the Veterans Ministry have supported the move. The legislation will take effect in six months.

https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-legalizes-medical-marijuana/32741801.html

