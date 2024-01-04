Ukraine Is Strengthening Cooperation with India. Daily Wrap-up

UATV English
2 comments
We saw the hideous pics of two poisonous dwarfs; putler and Modi, embracing, kissing and promising eternal friendship.
We note also the foul behavior of Modi: buying shitloads of putinaZi oil at a knockdown price and selling it on to other zero integrity shitholes.
In Denny Davidov’s latest Update from Ukraine posted by Bill, he referred to the ZSU using Indian artillery shells. Whether supplied direct or via a third party, he didn’t know.
So, the world’s most populous country and and fifth largest economy is kissing putler’s scrawny ass. What does Ukraine do about it?
Obviously Modi is no more trustworthy than the cobras that slither around in his shithole, so the temptation is to leave well alone.
However the indefatigable Kuleba has opted for diplomacy. A horrible job, but someone’s gotta do it. I wish him great success of course.
Five new shitholes; Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are joining the BRICS this year.
Well done assholes. Now fuck off and die.
Argentina was going to join but the new pro-Ukraine president Milei has withdrawn. Every cloud……