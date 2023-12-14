Ukraine has fulfilled necessary conditions, EU must open accession talks – Metsola

14.12.2023 16:54

The European Union must keep showing leadership and unity in the issues of its enlargement and decide to open accession negotiations with Ukraine as the country has fulfilled the necessary conditions for such a step.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said this at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday following her participation in the work of the European Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We must keep showing unity, leadership and action. We have a window of opportunity, and we leave it open or, if we close it, then we would have lost a historic opportunity. This is crucial for both Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have delivered and they have done so under the most difficult circumstances. The next step now is to open the accession negotiations. Such a decision will be based on merit and respect for our criteria. Many of us have gone through that accession process, and we know how important steps like this are and the signal that they to the people on the ground and to those countries, especially, in this case, who are fighting a war,” she said.

She noted that today’s discussion among leaders has both political and financial aspects. According to Metsola, the EU leaders, remaining realistic, should show a strategic approach and create a Ukraine Facility aid fund in the EU budget. This is important not only for Ukraine, but also for the EU itself, as it will help in the reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine as a potential member of the European Union.

Commenting on objections to both aspects of the discussion, which were voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Metsola noted that this situation was not new and had already arisen during the discussion of EU sanctions against Russia. There were also doubts about the unity of positions, but, in the end, the leaders managed to reach a consensus. Metsola expressed hope that this would happen this time too and that the European Council would make decisions that Ukraine very much deserves.

She noted that the EU leaders had emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s adoption of legislative decisions, including those in the protection of minority rights, which are important for Hungary. So the parties need to look at what concerns still exist and how they can be addressed to prevent a firm “no” at the negotiating table.

“Let’s see what the afternoon will bring. President Zelensky is addressing the European Council, so I trust in his ability to persuade and also in the ability of prime ministers to come around and say – ‘this is really a compromise, this is really a negotiation.” And let’s all see how we can come out of here with a signal,” Metsola said.

“There is also a debate on the financial aspect and the political aspect. It is extremely important for Ukraine to continue to receive this financial help in order for it to continue to defend itself and fight for our values. But there is also our moral responsibility – that we need to be able to take the next political step. I am realistic, but I am not pessimistic. So let’s wait and see. There are many people who are good at persuading inside this room,” she added.

A two-day European Council summit is taking place in Brussels. The leaders of the EU countries will consider issues of historic importance to Ukraine, particularly the opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility aid fund for 2024-2027.

