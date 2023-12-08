Ukraine condemns IOC’s decision to allow Russians and Belorusians to compete in 2024 Olympics

Matvis Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sport of Ukraine, said that the decision of the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow individual sportsmen from Russia and Belarus to compete in Olympics-2024 in a neutral status is irresponsible, and urged the IOC to finally take off its rose-coloured glasses concerning the aggressor state.

Quote by Bidnyi: “We decisively condemn the irresponsible decision of the members of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee.”

Details: He stated that the decision of the IOC to allow Russian and Belorusian athletes to hide behind fake neutrality is irresponsible.

He reminded the public that recently IOC President Thomas Bach announced that a corresponding decision would only be made in March 2024.

“From our side we explained to our international partners and the Olympic committee that Russian athletes have the same passports as the occupiers who are killing Ukrainians. This means they partially bear the responsibility for Ukrainians’ deaths. They won’t manage to hide behind the white flag of neutrality in times of war. Neutrality in times when the most bloody war since WW2 is ongoing in Europe with one nation trying to annihilate another means irresponsibility and silent appeasement of the murderers,” Bidnyi said.

Bidnyi stressed that Russia is the only country which violated the Olympic truce three times, is trying to conduct alternative Olympics and threatens to come to the Olympics on tanks.

“What else must Russia do – who else must it kill so that the International Olympic Committee finally takes off its rose-coloured glasses when dealing with a terrorist state?” Bidnyi asked.

He promised that the decision on Ukraine’s participation in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics will be made after consultations with the Ukrainian sports community and top political leadership of the country is conducted.

Background: Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games in neutral status, and teams will not participate.

