Ukraine and Great Britain signed a historic security agreement: what is it about?

Vitaly Saenko16:33, 12.01.24

The agreement concerns Russian attacks.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed an agreement on security cooperation in Kiev.

The document was signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In English, the agreement is called “Agreement on Security Cooperation”.

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to sign such a document on cooperation with Ukraine. The agreement formalizes military and non-military cooperation between Britain and Ukraine in support of Ukraine’s security. This support will be long-term.

The agreement stipulates that in the event of a future Russian attack, Britain will provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance quickly and without delay, including modern weapons to repel aggression on land, sea and airspace.

“Today is the day when the history of Europe changed. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have concluded a new and unprecedented security agreement. This is not just a declaration. It is a reality that will come thanks to our cooperation, and in particular, security guarantees from the outstanding global power of Great Britain,” he emphasized Zelensky.

“If such a level of security guarantees had been achieved after 1991 with Britain and other countries, then there simply would not have been Russian aggression,” the president is convinced.

The duration of this agreement with Britain is 10 years. This period may be extended, similar to other similar security agreements concluded by global leaders.

“I especially appreciate that the United Kingdom supports Ukraine’s accession to NATO and recognizes that the security of Ukraine is part of all Euro-Atlantic security. That is why the guarantees provided will be valid until our accession to NATO,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President added that if Ukraine receives membership in the Alliance earlier than the ten-year term of the agreement, then “the security architecture we have created will actually be incorporated into the security system of the entire Alliance.”

As Zelensky clarified, Ukraine agreed with Britain on security in all areas: on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace, on broad political interaction and in detail on weapons. “Absolutely clear along our state border. Fundamentally regarding sanctions. Fair regarding compensation by Russia for losses caused by its aggression. Reliable regarding restoration after hostilities,” the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, if necessary, Ukraine and the UK will be able to make additional sectoral agreements.

Zelensky noted that the common task of Ukraine and Great Britain is to first stop Russian aggression and strengthen Ukraine, and then together ensure that there will never be a repeat attack on Ukraine. The head of state noted that Ukraine and Great Britain have reached the highest and most meaningful level of relations between states of all time.

“British leadership is ahead of many others and helps exactly as needed. And now together we have created a globally important example of security cooperation,” Zelensky added.

He said that the agreement with Britain is the basis for similar work with other partners of Ukraine. Zelensky also spoke about what exactly was achieved today.

“We agreed on annual support for Ukraine. In particular, financial support – 2.5 billion pounds for this year. The provision of assistance will continue over the next years. And this agreement is for 10 years,” said the President of Ukraine.

According to him, it was possible to agree on comprehensive cooperation for the sake of the achieved potential of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the Ukrainian defense complex, state institutions and public systems.

“Thanks to this, we will reach a level of security that, by the very fact of its existence, will help deter Russian aggression,” he noted.

Rishi Sunak came to visit Ukraine – Russia threatens

Today the head of the British government made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. Western media began writing about his intention to come to Ukraine several hours before Sunak announced that he had arrived. According to his office, the British government intends to sign the first joint security agreement with Ukraine. Also, as part of Sunak’s visit, a military package to Ukraine at the level of 2.5 billion pounds sterling and the delivery of the largest batch of UAVs were announced .

The significance of Sunak’s visit and the signing of the agreement was unofficially recognized by Russia. Its former president, currently Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, hinted that if Britain signed the agreement, its delegation could be caught by ballistic shells in the center of Kiev . In this context, he drew a parallel with the shelling of Belgorod and emphasized that the British are “the eternal enemies” of Russia.

