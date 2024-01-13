Ukraine and France are discussing the joint production of drones and artillery, – Zelenskyi

Vadym Khlyudzinskyi20:34, 13.01.24

According to the president, he is grateful to all countries for the “very serious strengthening of our air defense”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, met with the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stephane Sejournay, in Kyiv. This is reported on the website of the head of state .

It is noted that during the meeting, Zelenskyi and the head of the French Foreign Ministry, among other things, discussed the defense needs of Ukraine.

“In particular, the joint production of drones and artillery, and the further strengthening of air defense. I informed about the work on the Peace Formula. I am grateful to France for its active participation in this global work,” the president said.

He also called it very symbolic the fact that the first visit of the new French foreign minister took place “to Ukraine and at a time when Russia is trying different ways to increase the number of strikes on Ukraine and the ability to bypass our air defense.”

“We are already preparing for the forum in Davos. To present our position, our opportunities – the joint opportunities of everyone in the world who aspires to leave their children a world where stability reigns and freedom matters. Our values, not the madness of this or that dictator,” – Zelensky noted.

French aid to Ukraine – the latest news

France will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters . The first pilots should arrive in this country at the beginning of 2024. After training in France, they will study at courses organized by other partner states.

UNIAN also informed that France and Great Britain made a statement regarding aid to Ukraine. Thus, the French Foreign Ministry noted that “side by side from the very beginning, our two countries have worked together to ensure that Russian aggression will be a failure.”

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...