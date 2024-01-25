Türkiye has finally agreed to Sweden’s membership in NATO: Erdogan signed the document

Yuri Kobzar21:36, 01/25/24

Now the Swedes just have to get a similar consent from Budapest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the decision of the Turkish parliament to ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO. The corresponding message appeared in the Official Gazette of Turkey , where adopted laws are published.

“It was considered appropriate to approve the “Protocol on the participation of the Kingdom of Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”, signed in Brussels on July 5, 2022. This Law comes into force on the date of its publication. The provisions of this law are enforced by the President,” the publication says.

Thus, for Sweden to acquire NATO membership, it remains to obtain the consent of only one country – Hungary. All other countries of the alliance have already given the Swedes the green light.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...