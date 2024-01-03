Turkey blocks passage of two British ships to Ukraine

Turkey has stated that it will not allow two former Royal Navy ships intended for Ukraine to pass through its waters.



The country issued the following statement:

“The claim in some media outlets that “mine-hunting ships donated to Ukraine by the United Kingdom were allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea” is not true.

Turkey immediately classified Russia’s special military operation against Ukraine as “war” and, in accordance with Article 19 of the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, closed the Straits to warships of the belligerent parties (Russia and Ukraine). Turkey, which has implemented the Montreux Convention impartially and diligently since 1936, maintains its unwavering determination and principled stance throughout this war to prevent the escalation of tension in the Black Sea.

Our pertinent allies have been duly apprised that the mine-hunting ships donated to Ukraine by the United Kingdom will not be allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea as long as the war continues.”

Britain said last month two Royal Navy minehunter ships are being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a move to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion. This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities over the long term, enhancing their ability to operate in defending their sovereign waters and bolstering security in the Black Sea. As an island nation with a proud maritime history, the UK and Royal Navy are particularly well-placed to support this endeavour, which will form part of a series of new coalitions formed between allies to ensure an enduring military commitment in support of Ukraine.”

But Turkey says it will not allow the vessels to use its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as the nation has implemented the 1936 Montreux Convention.

