Vladimir Saldo, appointed by the kremlin as the “head” of the occupied part of the Kherson oblast, stated that the russian aggressors have not abandoned their plans to recapture Kherson and other cities in Ukraine. He made this statement at the congress of the “United russia” party on November 28.

According to him, he discussed the capture of Ukrainian cities with putin and russian military personnel.

“We will do everything to return to Kherson. I spoke on Friday with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and with the military – everyone is determined to return to Kherson. We will liberate our land. Next will be Mykolaiv, Odesa and Izmail”, – the traitor stated.

As reported, the Malynivsky District Court of Odesa recognized the so-called “governor of the Kherson oblast” Saldo guilty of state treason under wartime conditions.

