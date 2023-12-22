Today’s Shchedryk comes from Georgia

BBC: Katie Melua and Gori Women’s Choir on (Georgia)(2017)

“we rang round to see if there were any Ukrainians living locally and it turned out the Mayor of Gori had a Ukrainian wife. She kindly came to visit us in the studio to give us any pointers on the vowels and consonants pronunciations.”

Music starts at the one minute mark:

Also from Katie:

Relatives in Kyiv and Kharkiv Ukraine sent me this traditional folk song. It starts with an image by a River in western Ukraine, it’s a conversation between a son and his mum, my english translation is below.



Please pray for peace and courage for all of us to be good and free.



🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

K x



duckling on the river Tisyna



duckling on the river Tisyna



mother don’t scold me



mother don’t scold me



if you scold me in the darkest hour



if you scold me in the darkest hour



who knows where I’ll die



who knows where I’ll die



I’ll be buried in a foreign land



I’ll be buried in a foreign land



who will dig my grave?



who will dig my grave?



How could I not regret it son



how could I not regret it son



you were laying in my heart



you were laying in my heart

Video here:

