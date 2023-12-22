Today’s Shchedryk comes from Georgia

BBC: Katie Melua and Gori Women’s Choir on (Georgia)(2017)
“we rang round to see if there were any Ukrainians living locally and it turned out the Mayor of Gori had a Ukrainian wife. She kindly came to visit us in the studio to give us any pointers on the vowels and consonants pronunciations.”
katiemeluaofficial
Relatives in Kyiv and Kharkiv Ukraine sent me this traditional folk song. It starts with an image by a River in western Ukraine, it’s a conversation between a son and his mum, my english translation is below.
Please pray for peace and courage for all of us to be good and free.
🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
K x
duckling on the river Tisyna
duckling on the river Tisyna
mother don’t scold me
mother don’t scold me
if you scold me in the darkest hour
if you scold me in the darkest hour
who knows where I’ll die
who knows where I’ll die
I’ll be buried in a foreign land
I’ll be buried in a foreign land
who will dig my grave?
who will dig my grave?
How could I not regret it son
how could I not regret it son
you were laying in my heart
you were laying in my heart
