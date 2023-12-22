scradge1

Today’s Shchedryk comes from Georgia

BBC: Katie Melua and Gori Women’s Choir on (Georgia)(2017)

“we rang round to see if there were any Ukrainians living locally and it turned out the Mayor of Gori had a Ukrainian wife. She kindly came to visit us in the studio to give us any pointers on the vowels and consonants pronunciations.”

Music starts at the one minute mark:

Also from Katie:

katiemeluaofficial

Relatives in Kyiv and Kharkiv Ukraine sent me this traditional folk song. It starts with an image by a River in western Ukraine, it’s a conversation between a son and his mum, my english translation is below.

Please pray for peace and courage for all of us to be good and free.

duckling on the river Tisyna

duckling on the river Tisyna

mother don’t scold me

mother don’t scold me

if you scold me in the darkest hour

if you scold me in the darkest hour

who knows where I’ll die

who knows where I’ll die

I’ll be buried in a foreign land

I’ll be buried in a foreign land

who will dig my grave?

who will dig my grave?

How could I not regret it son

how could I not regret it son

you were laying in my heart

you were laying in my heart

Video here:

